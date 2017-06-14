Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev court refuses to declare ban on Russian social networks unlawful

World
June 14, 22:01 UTC+3 KIEV

The banned Russian internet companies have a significantly large audience in Ukraine, a total of 16,000,000 people use Vkontakte, while the number of Odnoklassniki users totals around 9,500,000

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, June 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Supreme Administrative Court has rejected a lawsuit filed by student Nikita Yevstifeyev demanding that the presidential decree imposing a ban on the Russian social networks be declared unlawful, the court’s press service said on Wednesday.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Kiev bans Russian social networks to silence alternative opinions and news — diplomat

"The court has rejected the lawsuit filed by Nikita Yevstifeyev, a student of the Kiyevo-Mogilyankaya Academy, demanding that the presidential decree on banning the Russian VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks be declared unlawful and abolished," the court said. According to the press service, the full text of the court ruling will be made public in five days, after that it will be possible to file appeals.

The Kiev authorities’ decision to impose sanctions on the Russian social networks and other internet resources, as well as on the 1C accounting software, lead to popular discontent. In particular, more than 25,000 Ukrainians signed a petition calling on the country’s President Pyotr Poroshenko to unblock the Russian VKontakte social network. Now the president will have to consider the petition.

The banned Russian internet companies have a significantly large audience in Ukraine. Yandex claims to have as many as 11,000,000 Ukrainian users, while about 25,000,000 Ukrainian citizens use the Mail.ru platforms for communication. A total of 16,000,000 people in Ukraine use Vkontakte, while the number of Odnoklassniki users totals around 9,500,000.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s modernized strategic bombers to get protection from all types of missiles
2
Free shipment: how timber gets to Arctic islands
3
What questions Vladimir Putin was asked during annual televised Q&A sessions
4
Ukraine denies entry for Russian boxing team members at European Championship
5
World's most influential journals for 2017 unveiled in the Journal Citation Reports
6
Russia to orbit over 70 small satellites for first time
7
Some European countries ease EU’s attitude to Russia — analyst
TOP STORIES
Реклама