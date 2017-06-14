Back to Main page
Over 25,000 Ukrainians sign petition for unblocking VKontakte social network

World
June 14, 21:36 UTC+3 KIEV

In less than a month, more than 25,000 Ukrainians signed a petition calling on the country’s President Pyotr Poroshenko to unblock the Russian VKontakte social network

KIEV, June 14. /TASS/. In less than a month, more than 25,000 Ukrainians signed a petition calling on the country’s President Pyotr Poroshenko to unblock the Russian VKontakte social network.

"A total of 25,107 people have signed the petition lodged on the Ukrainian president’s website on May 16," the presidential administration said.

Now Poroshenko will have to respond to the petition and review his May 18 decree which executed the National Defense and Security Council’s decision to ban Russia’s VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks, as well as the Mail.ru and Yandex internet companies.

The banned Russian internet companies have a significantly large audience in Ukraine. Yandex claims to have as many as 11,000,000 Ukrainian users, while about 25,000,000 Ukrainian citizens use the Mail.ru platforms for communication. A total of 16,000,000 people in Ukraine use Vkontakte, while the number of Odnoklassniki users totals around 9,500,000.

Ukrainian citizens were granted the opportunity to lodge petitions on the president’s website in August 2015. As many as 25,000 signatures are needed for the president to consider a petition.

