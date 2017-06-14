Human Rights Watch condemns US-led coalition’s use of white phosphorous

National Guard's aircraft mows down moose while landing in central Russian airstripSociety & Culture June 14, 17:39
Looking back on Vladimir Putin’s Q&A sessions over the yearsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 14, 17:24
Poll shows 85% of Ukrainians believe country to be is state of chaosWorld June 14, 17:04
Human Rights Watch condemns US-led coalition’s use of white phosphorousWorld June 14, 16:50
Nearly 1.6 mln questions submitted for Direct Line with Vladimir PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 14, 16:18
Father of Aleppo boy slams White Helmets for profiting off son’s ash-strewn imageWorld June 14, 15:36
Emir Kusturica to perform in Crimea in JulySociety & Culture June 14, 15:01
Russian military: No flights performed over Aleppo since start of liberation operationMilitary & Defense June 14, 14:47
Ukraine denies entry for Russian boxing team members at European ChampionshipSport June 14, 14:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Human Rights Watch organization has condemned the use of white phosphorous projectiles in Iraq and Syria by the US-led coalition.
"No matter how white phosphorus is used, it poses a high risk of horrific and long-lasting harm in crowded cities like Raqqa and Mosul and any other areas with concentrations of civilians," Steve Goose, arms director at Human Rights Watch, said, according to the organization’s website.
"US-led forces should take all feasible precautions to minimize civilian harm when using white phosphorus in Iraq and Syria," he added.
Human Rights Watch was unable to independently verify whether the use of white phosphorous projectiles resulted in any civilian casualties in Iraq and Syria. The purpose of using these munitions is also unclear, the organization said.
White phosphorous may have been used to provide cover for fleeing civilians and obscure snipers of the Islamic State terrorists, it said referring to a US-led coalition comment to media.
SANA news agency reported on June 9 that white phosphorus projectiles have been used in Syria’s Raqqa, leaving 17 people dead.