Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Wildfires rage in Russia’s east, swell to over 9,000 hectares in Siberia

World
June 14, 10:12 UTC+3 IRKUTSK
Share
1 pages in this article

IRKUTSK, June 14. /TASS/. Wildfires raging through Siberia have swelled by more than 2,000 ha over the past 24 hours engulfing 9,200 ha, the Russian Aerial Forest Protection Service reported on Wednesday.

Read also

Siberia’s forest fires quadruple to engulf 30,000 hectares

The Irkutsk Region and the Transbaikal Territory are among the worst-hit areas, according to the service.

"Wildfires in the Transbaikal Territory have almost doubled (in one day) from 1,900 to 3,700 ha, and swelled in the Irkutsk Region by 600 ha to 4,600 ha, and in Buryatia to 580 ha. In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the wildfire area shrank from 344 ha to 260 ha," the press service said.

Wildfires are relatively calm in Russia’s Far East. Nearly 300 ha are on fire in the Amur Region, and another 20 ha are engulfed by blaze in Yakutia, the Magadan Region, Kamchatka and the Khabarovsk Territory.

Major wildfires

At the moment, Siberia’s largest wildfire is raging across the Irkutsk Region, where 3,700 ha of the taiga forests caught fire in the Kachugsky district during the thunderstorms.

Some 43 personnel of the airborne troops and six members of the Aerial Forest Protection Service are battling the blaze. More than 150 people, including 70 smoke-jumpers, and 24 pieces of equipment are involved in the effort to detect the fire sources.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin vows adequate response to US missile shield plans
2
Putin says Trump’s victory in US presidential election changed almost nothing
3
Putin says Washington seeks to prevent any rapprochement between Moscow and Kiev
4
Kremlin: Oliver Stone's documentary on Russia’s leader ‘revealed Putin genuinely’
5
FIFA welcomes 2017 Confederations Cup’s free travel program for fans
6
Russian Pacific Fleet flagship back at home port after 11,000-mile voyage
7
BTA Bank and Claremont Settle Nostrum Dispute and BTA Bank Acquires Nostrum Shares
TOP STORIES
Реклама