Jailed Russian citizen Bout may face punishment for giving interview in US prison

NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. A disciplinary procedure has been initiated against Viktor Bout for giving an interview to a reporter from the RT TV channel, who had no permission to talk to the Russian businessman serving out his sentence in the US, Bout’s attorney Alexei Tarasov told TASS. According to him, Bout’s prison sentence may be extended as punishment, or he may be sent to solitary confinement.

The attorney added that the interview, which took place on May 5, had been approved by the Marion prison’s administration. "The disciplinary procedure was initiated on May 22," Tarasov added. However, he was hopeful that the authorities would take into account that Bout had no ill will, so he would escape severe punishment.

Bout case

Bout was detained in the Thailand’s capital of Bangkok in 2008 on a warrant issued by a local court at Washington’s request. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group calling itself the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, deemed terrorist by the US. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a fine of $15 million.