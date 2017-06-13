Jailed Russian citizen Bout may face punishment for giving interview in US prison

FIFA welcomes 2017 Confederations Cup’s free travel program for fansSport June 13, 20:04
Bolshoi’s leading dancer says Japanese audience adores Russian balletSociety & Culture June 13, 19:41
Organizing Committee says 70% of tickets for FIFA Confederations Cup already soldSport June 13, 18:55
US ambassador to Qatar steps downWorld June 13, 18:38
Russian Emergencies Ministry ready to ensure security at 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 13, 17:57
Black storks return to Moscow region after century-long absenceSociety & Culture June 13, 17:33
Convicted murderer of Russian journalist Politkovskaya dies in prisonSociety & Culture June 13, 15:48
Kremlin: Oliver Stone's documentary on Russia’s leader ‘revealed Putin genuinely’Society & Culture June 13, 15:16
Kremlin assures Russia interested in good relations with all Gulf statesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. A disciplinary procedure has been initiated against Viktor Bout for giving an interview to a reporter from the RT TV channel, who had no permission to talk to the Russian businessman serving out his sentence in the US, Bout’s attorney Alexei Tarasov told TASS. According to him, Bout’s prison sentence may be extended as punishment, or he may be sent to solitary confinement.
The attorney added that the interview, which took place on May 5, had been approved by the Marion prison’s administration. "The disciplinary procedure was initiated on May 22," Tarasov added. However, he was hopeful that the authorities would take into account that Bout had no ill will, so he would escape severe punishment.
Bout case
Bout was detained in the Thailand’s capital of Bangkok in 2008 on a warrant issued by a local court at Washington’s request. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group calling itself the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, deemed terrorist by the US. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a fine of $15 million.