Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US ambassador to Qatar steps down

World
June 13, 18:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ambassador gave no details if her resignation is related to the Qatar diplomatic crisis or this is part of a normal rotation of diplomats

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The United States Ambassador to Qatar, Dana Shell Smith, has said that she is resigning.

Read also

Moscow and Tehran call for resolving Qatar crisis through dialogue

Putin's aide assures Russia backs diplomatic settlement to Qatar quagmire

Putin's spokesman dismisses news of Russian hackers involvement in Qatar scandal as 'fake'

Arab countries cut ties with Qatar over change in US policy — Russian expert

Russian expert says confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Qatar long expected

Russia hopes Qatar affair will not affect struggle against terrorism

"This month, I end my three years as US Ambassador to Qatar. It has been the greatest honour of my life," the ambassador said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The ambassador gave no details if her resignation is related to the Qatar diplomatic crisis or this is part of a normal rotation of diplomats.

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, the Maldives and Mauritius announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s hostile policies, interference in other Arab countries’ internal affairs and support of terrorism. Mauritania and the Comoro Islands later followed suit, while Jordan and Djibouti reduced their diplomatic representation in Qatar. However, Doha considers these actions unreasonable and rejects all accusations as groundless.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
More than one million Russians submit questions for Putin’s Q&A session
2
Putin notes Washington planned to use terrorists to destabilize Russia
3
Belarusian president says West-2017 drills will be large-scale despite outside pressure
4
Kremlin: Oliver Stone's documentary on Russia’s leader ‘revealed Putin genuinely’
5
Bolshoi’s leading dancer says Japanese audience adores Russian ballet
6
Russian troops to recieve over 750 new weapon systems
7
Japan seeks to step up cooperation with Russian business
TOP STORIES
Реклама