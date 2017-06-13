US ambassador to Qatar steps down

FIFA welcomes 2017 Confederations Cup’s free travel program for fansSport June 13, 20:04
MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The United States Ambassador to Qatar, Dana Shell Smith, has said that she is resigning.
"This month, I end my three years as US Ambassador to Qatar. It has been the greatest honour of my life," the ambassador said on Twitter on Tuesday.
The ambassador gave no details if her resignation is related to the Qatar diplomatic crisis or this is part of a normal rotation of diplomats.
On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, the Maldives and Mauritius announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s hostile policies, interference in other Arab countries’ internal affairs and support of terrorism. Mauritania and the Comoro Islands later followed suit, while Jordan and Djibouti reduced their diplomatic representation in Qatar. However, Doha considers these actions unreasonable and rejects all accusations as groundless.