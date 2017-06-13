Number of victims of bus crash in Zabaykalsky region rises to 14

Putin explains why difficulties of Reagan’s US are not compatible to Russia’s in the 90sRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 8:20
CHITA, June 13. /TASS/. The driver of a bus crashed in the Zabaykalsky region with pilgrims died in a intensive care regional unit, the death toll of the accident rose to 14 people, according to the press service of the regional Ministry of Health.
The bus with 51 people crashed on the night of June 12 from a mound of up to 30 meters near Khokhotui village in the Petrovsk-Zabaikalsky district in the part of the Baikal highway under conduction. According to the latest data, 34 people are in currently in hospitals of Buryatia and the Zabaykalsky region, including 18 people in intensive care, including a girl in coma.
The bus transported Orthodox pilgrims who returned to Chita from Urluk village in the Krasnochikoysky district.
The case against the bus driver was submitted for investigation to the central office of the Investigative Committee. The investigators will also review the road workers for possible negligence.