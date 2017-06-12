Back to Main page
Kiev forces shell Donetsk outskirts from heavy weaponry - DPR command

World
June 12, 23:18 UTC+3 DONETSK

During the shellings, the Ukrainian forces used artillery weapons of 152mm and 122mm caliber and various mortars

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, June 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces opened fire at the northern outskirts and suburbs of Donetsk from artillery weapons and mortars, the operation command in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said on Monday.

"At around 9.00 p.m. the Ukrainian side opened fire at an area of the Volvo Center, the territory of the Donetsk airport, the Oktyabrsky village, the villages Veseloye and Spartak in the northern suburb of the capital," a defense official said, according to the Donetsk News Agency.

During the shellings, the Ukrainian forces used artillery weapons of 152mm and 122mm caliber and various mortars.

The operation command earlier said that over the past 24 hours the Ukrainian forces violated ceasefire 60 times, opening fire at 19 settlements in the DPR. More than 630 shells were fired at the DPR’s territory.

Two civilians were wounded after the car they were traveling in hit a mine in the northeastern outskirts of Gorlovka in the DPR, Acting Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.

Since autumn 2014, the Contact Group seeking to find a solution to the conflict in southeast Ukraine’s region of Donbass has negotiated more than ten ceasefires but none lasted for long, with the parties accusing each other of breaking them down. Ahead of the International Day for Protection of Children, the parties to the conflict had agreed to another ceasefire that came into force at midnight on June 1. Nevertheless, the shellings continue.

