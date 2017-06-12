Back to Main page
Turkey holds ‘positive’ talks with Russia on S-400 missile systems purchase - deputy PM

World
June 12, 17:45 UTC+3 ANKARA

Our talks concerning the contract on the delivery of S-400 are continuing in a positive way," Numan Kurtulmus stressed. "We have not reached the stage of signing the agreement so far."

ANKARA, June 12. /TASS/. Turkey is holding positive talks with Russia on the purchase of S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems, Deputy Turkish Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

"Our talks concerning the contract on the delivery of S-400 are continuing in a positive way," Kurtulmus stressed. "We have not reached the stage of signing the agreement so far."

Last week, International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department Chief of Russia’s Rostec state hi-tech corporation Viktor Kladov told TASS that Russia and Turkey agreed on the technical issues of the delivery of S-400 Triumf missile systems. A delegation of Russia’s Rosoboronexport state arms exporter visited Turkey to discuss the deal in detail.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on June 1 that Russia was ready to deliver S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey. Putin discussed this issue at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 3.

Earlier, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said that Turkey had expressed a wish to obtain a loan from Russia to purchase weapons, including S-400 air defense missile systems.

The S-400 Triumf is a long-range air defense missile system put into operation in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range ones, and ground-based targets.

