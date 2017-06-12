British police make further arrest related to London Bridge terror attack

Russian broadcasters to give Confederations Cup coverage — FIFASport June 11, 17:10
MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Detectives investigating the London Bridge terror attack carried out a warrant, and made a further arrest in east London on Sunday, according to a statement released by London Metropolitan Police.
A 19-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barking "on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000," the report said. He has been taken into custody at a south London police station and is detained under the Terrorism Act. Six other men remain in custody.
On June 3, three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge killing eight people. Then after having abandoned the vehicle, they stabbed passers-by.