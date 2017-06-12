Qatari foreign minister says no need for Russian aid

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran have offered to provide food aid to Doha but the country currently has no need for it, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, the Maldives and Mauritius announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s hostile policies, interference in other Arab countries’ internal affairs and support of terrorism. Mauritania and the Comoro Islands later followed this example, while Jordan and Djibouti reduced their diplomatic representation in Qatar. However, Doha considers these actions unreasonable and rejects all accusations as groundless.

Russia said it would not meddle in the situation. Moscow also expressed hope that the issue would be solved peacefully and would not become an obstacle in the fight against terrorism.

Iran earlier sent five aircraft carrying food products to Qatar, as well as three ships carrying 350 tonnes of food.

On Saturday, in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with his Qatari counterpart. The parties discussed key aspects of bilateral relations, including political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation and cultural ties. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that as far as the Qatar crisis was concerned, Moscow was determined to refrain from interfering in the domestic affairs of sovereign states.