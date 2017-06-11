Back to Main page
Ukrainian military’s shelling leaves one civilian, one militiaman wounded

World
June 11, 19:10 UTC+3 DONETSK

The DPR security sources said earlier that in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military violated the ceasefire 61 times, shelling 23 settlements

DONETSK, June 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) left one civilian and one militiaman wounded, while six residential dwellings suffered damage, Spokesman for the DPR Operational Command Eduard Basurin said on Sunday.

"As a result of the shelling, one civilian was left wounded, one DPR military serviceman suffered heavy wounds. Six residential dwellings were damaged," the Donetsk News Agency quoted Basurin as saying.

According to the DPR Operational Command’s spokesman, residential dwellings in the Trudovskiye settlement in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, the Vasilyevka settlement near the city of Yasinovataya and the Sakhanka settlement in the Novoazovsky District in southern DPR suffered damage.

The DPR security sources said earlier that in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military violated the ceasefire 61 times, shelling 23 settlements. As a result, one civilian and one militiaman were wounded, while six residential dwellings suffered damage. The Ukrainian military’s shelling also left without power 1,000 residents of the Krasny Partisan and Vasilyevka settlements near the city of Yasinovataya.

In the run-up to the Children’s Day, parties to the Donbass conflict agreed to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact, starting from midnight of June 1. The previous ceasefire agreement had been reached before Easter, however, the shelling still goes on.

