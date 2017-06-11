Back to Main page
Ukrainian military’s shelling damages gas pipeline — LPR militia

World
June 11, 17:14 UTC+3 LUGANSK

According to the LPR militia, some residential dwellings were also damaged but "fortunately, there were no casualties

LUGANSK, June 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling of the Frunze township in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has damaged a gas pipeline, the press service of the LPR militia said on Sunday.

"On June 10, 2017, at 20:40 local time (17:40 GMT), the Ukrainian military shelled the Frunze township, damaging a gas pipeline," the Luganskinformcenter news agency quoted the press service as saying.

According to the LPR militia, some residential dwellings were also damaged but "fortunately, there were no casualties."

The LPR security sources said earlier that the Ukrainian military had violated the ceasefire 12 times in the past 24 hours, shelling the Pervomaisk, Almaznaya and Kalinovka settlements, as well as the Kalinovo, Donetsky and Frunze townships. The attacks involved 122 mm artillery guns, mortars, infantry combat vehicles, various types of grenade launchers and other light weapons.

In the run-up to the Children’s Day, parties to the Donbass conflict agreed to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact, starting from midnight of June 1. The previous ceasefire agreement had been reached before Easter, however, the shelling still goes on.

According to the LPR militia, since the autumn of 2016, Kiev has disrupted 68 attempts to withdraw troops and weapons from the line of contact in the Stanitsa Luganskaya settlement area. "Since the beginning of the year, nine attempts have been made: one in February, one in March, four in April, two in May and another one in June," the LPR militia’s spokesman pointed out.

Ukraine crisis
