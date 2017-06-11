Back to Main page
Four special forces operatives wounded while eliminating gunman near Moscow

World
June 11, 2:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

There’s absolutely no risk for their lives, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. A total of four operatives of special forces were wounded on Saturday during an operation to render harmless a man who had killed four people from a shotgun in the township of Kratovo, east off Moscow, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said.

"Four Spetsnaz commandoes have received bodily damage in the form of slight wounds," he said. "There’s absolutely no risk for their lives."

He pointed out the high qualitaty of actions of all the units engaged in the operation to eliminate the Kratovo gunmen.

"I’d like to point out qualitaty actions of the special assignment troops, the National Guard, and police units," Kolokoltsev said. "They worked in highly complicated conditions that were compounded with dusk, irregular terrain, and a big number of buildings."

"Buildings colloquially known in Russian (from the 1930’s) as the ‘shanghais’, manholes, various installations, and expansive shrubbery are found there, "and that’s why they had to do the mop-up literally speaking one step after another."

The overall area of the operation was not really big - 0.36 of a hectare, "still the effort was highly complicated if you take account of a big number of buildings and intensive shrubbery," Kolokoltsev said.

Pavel Dashkov, the commander of the National Guard units in the Central Federal District of Russia, also praised the performance of the units.

