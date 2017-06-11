Nearly 200 National Guard involved in operation to detain Kratovo shooter

Interior Minister says Kratovo gunman firing back for several hours when siegedWorld June 11, 1:24
MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Almost 200 fighters of the Russian National Guard and employees of the Russian Interior Ministry are involved in a special operation to neutralize the man who opened fire in the village of Kratovo in the Moscow region.
A TASS correspondent reported that about 200 Interior Ministry employees worked at the crime scene.
Addition National Guard forces are arriving in Kratovo.
So far, the special operation has yielded no results. Shots as well as explosions that previously occurred at times are no longer heard. Law enforcers decline to comment on the course of the operation. However, residents are not allowed to return to their homes.