Ukrainian army shells Donetsk with mortars

DONETSK, June 10. /TASS/. A civilian has been wounded in the shelling of the village of Trudovskiye in Donetsk’s Petrovsky District by Ukrainian units, a source in the law enforcement agencies of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told the Donetsk News Agency on Saturday.
"Today at noon the Ukrainian army shelled the village of Trudovskiye. A man born in 1970 was wounded in the shelling," the source said.
According to preliminary information, the area was shelled with mortars. The wounded man was taken to the city hospital.
The DPR operations command reported that the Ukrainian army had violated the ceasefire 70 times over the past 24 hours shelling 18 populated localities. The Ukrainian military used rocket and cannon artillery, tanks, mortars, armored vehicle guns and small arms.
The parties to the conflict in the Donbass region agreed on a ceasefire along the entire line of contact as of June 1. However, ceasefire violations persist.