Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kratovo shooter wounds Russian National Guard fighter

World
June 10, 23:38 UTC+3

"A Russian National Guard fighter was wounded, after which he was taken to hospital in a state of moderate severity," she said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The shooter in the Moscow region’s Ramenskoye District has wounded a fighter of the Russian National Guard, Elena Fokina, a spokeswoman for the Main Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee in the Moscow Region, informed TASS on Saturday.

"A Russian National Guard fighter was wounded, after which he was taken to hospital in a state of moderate severity," she said.

According to preliminary data, the National Guard fighter sustained a shrapnel wound in his arm.

Fokina earlier said that the Investigative Committee had launched a criminal case under Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Murder").

According to the Investigative Committee, earlier in the day a man armed with a hunting rifle opened fire from his house in the village of Kratovo. Two people have been taken to hospital, while another wounded woman died in hospital.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that four people had been fatally shot. "Four people have been killed, several others wounded," said Tatiana Petrova, a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry’s department in the Moscow region.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests cruise missile defense systems
2
Man who opened fire from shotgun in township near Moscow eliminated to police
3
Russia accelerates work on developing hydrogen engine for super-heavy carrier rocket
4
Lavrov urges Tillerson to prevent new strikes against governemnt forces in Syria
5
Interior Minister says Kratovo gunman firing back for several hours when sieged
6
Russian ground forces receive brigade set of Iskander tactical missile system
7
Sanctions on Ukraine, Russia for breaching Eurovision rules may be considered next week
TOP STORIES
Реклама