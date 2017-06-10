Kratovo shooter wounds Russian National Guard fighter

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The shooter in the Moscow region’s Ramenskoye District has wounded a fighter of the Russian National Guard, Elena Fokina, a spokeswoman for the Main Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee in the Moscow Region, informed TASS on Saturday.

"A Russian National Guard fighter was wounded, after which he was taken to hospital in a state of moderate severity," she said.

According to preliminary data, the National Guard fighter sustained a shrapnel wound in his arm.

Fokina earlier said that the Investigative Committee had launched a criminal case under Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Murder").

According to the Investigative Committee, earlier in the day a man armed with a hunting rifle opened fire from his house in the village of Kratovo. Two people have been taken to hospital, while another wounded woman died in hospital.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that four people had been fatally shot. "Four people have been killed, several others wounded," said Tatiana Petrova, a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry’s department in the Moscow region.