One of Moscow region shooting victims dies in hospital - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. A woman wounded in shooting in the village of Kratovo, in the Moscow region’s Ramensky District, has died in hospital, Elena Fokina, a spokeswoman for the Main Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee in the Moscow region, informed TASS on Saturday.

"At 19:20 Moscow time, the injured woman died in the Ramenskoye hospital. Her husband is in grave condition," she said, adding that another wounded individual had been taken to a hospital in Zhukovsky, a city in the Moscow region.

Fokina added that the Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case under Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Murder").

According to the Investigative Committee, earlier in the day a man armed with a hunting rifle opened fire from his house in the village of Kratovo.

According to a source in the law enforcement agencies, four people have been killed. The number of victims is still being verified.

A TASS correspondent reported that the shooter had not been neutralized yet. The shots continue, while National Guard fighters are trying to storm the house.

The area around the crime scene has been cordoned off.