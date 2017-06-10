Two killed in shooting in Moscow region - source

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Two people have been killed in shooting in the village of Kratovo, in the Moscow region’s Ramensky District, a source in the law enforcement agencies informed TASS on Saturday.

"The bodies of two people shot by a local resident in his household were found at the site," the source said.

Three more people were wounded.

At the moment, police officers cannot evacuate the bodies, as shots are being fired on them.

The press service of the Russian Interior Ministry’s department in the Moscow region earlier told TASS that, according to preliminary information, a man born in 1967 opened fire on passersby from a hunting rifle in the village of Kratovo.

Russian National Guard fighters have begun storming the house. A TASS correspondent reported that the shooter in response opened fire on special forces unit officers. Prior to that, he threw two grenades. The area around the crime scene has been cordoned off.