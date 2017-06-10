Back to Main page
Russian National Guard storms house in Moscow region from where shots were fired

World
June 10, 19:25 UTC+3

A TASS correspondent reported that the shooter in response opened fire on special forces unit officers. Prior to that, he threw two grenades

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian National Guard fighters have begun storming the house in the village of Kratovo, in the Moscow region’s Ramensky District, from where shots were fired at passersby.

A TASS correspondent reported that the shooter in response opened fire on special forces unit officers. Prior to that, he threw two grenades.

A source in the law enforcement agencies confirmed in an interview with TASS that "a special operation is underway to neutralize the shooter."

The area has been cordoned off. The press service of the Russian Interior Ministry’s department in the Moscow region informed TASS that, according to preliminary information, a man born in 1967 opened fire on passersby from a hunting rifle in the village of Kratovo. "As a result, several people were hospitalized with wounds of varying degrees of severity," the police said.

At least three people have been wounded.

