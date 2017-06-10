Back to Main page
Qatar's foreign minister thanks Russia for offered assistance

World
June 10, 13:47 UTC+3

Moscow is playing an important role in international affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani continued

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Qatar is grateful to the Russian companies for the offered assistance during the diplomatic conflict with Arab countries, Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Saturday during a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"I am pleased to meet you again in Moscow after a short break," he said. "Back then we had a constructive dialogue on the regional situation. We hope this dialogue between the two friendly countries will continue."

Moscow is playing an important role in international affairs, he continued.

"I would like to thank the Russian companies, which expressed readiness to offer assistance on the background of the illegal measures, which had been undertaken against us," he said. "I appreciate greatly this cooperation between our countries."

"The main purpose of my visit is to update Russia on the events and on those illegal measures, which have been undertaken against Qatar," he said. "I would like to confirm Qatar’s position that all disputes should be settled by a dialogue."

"The format of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf is the most suitable format for a dialogue of the kind," Qatar’s foreign minister said.

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, Mauritius and the Maldives announced they severed diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and extremist ideology, of hostile policy and meddling in the affairs of the Arab states. Later on, Mauritania and the Comoros Islands followed suit. Jordan and Djibouti reduced their diplomatic status with Qatar. Some countries said they would cut sea and air traffic to Qatar, as well as expel Qatar’s diplomats and citizens. Qatar expressed regret over this decision calling it groundless.

