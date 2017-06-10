Russian military give food packages to Latakia’s disabled, offer medical assistance

Russia concerned about aggravated relations between Arab countries, Qatar - LavrovWorld June 10, 13:31
Russian, Qatari foreign ministers to discuss diplomatic crisis in Middle EastRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 10, 3:03
Belgian court orders to release Russia’s assets seized under Yukos claimWorld June 09, 20:30
WADA ditches probes in doping-abuse allegations against Russian fencersSport June 09, 19:46
Sanctions on Ukraine, Russia for breaching Eurovision rules may be considered next weekWorld June 09, 18:46
Syrian government forces drive out IS militants from three big citiesMilitary & Defense June 09, 18:38
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince HarrySociety & Culture June 09, 18:25
Spanish government to block referendum on Catalonia’s independenceWorld June 09, 18:15
Situation in Syria improves after signing deal on de-escalation zones — General StaffMilitary & Defense June 09, 17:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LATAKIA /Syria/, June 10. /TASS/. The humanitarian convoy of the Center for Reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria has delivered to Latakia’s members of the Society of Disabled food packages and medicines, doctors received patients on the spot.
"We have brought more than 250 packages with rice, tea, flour, sugar, tinned meat for the local Society of the Disabled, doctors of the medical union provided medical assistance to 50 patients who had asked for it, and gave medicine to those who needed it," the Center’s representative Alexander Vorontsov said on Saturday.
On Friday, the Center’s officers and the Society discussed the list of people, who needed most the assistance, and thus the food distribution went smoothly and doctors could receive most patients, he said.
Head of the Society of Disabled in Latakia Shadis Suleiman thanked the military for attention and support.
"As the military actions continue in Syria, necessary medicine and prostheses mostly are used for the military of the governmental forces, and the Society has to rely on own resources and assistance from sponsors," he said. "With the Russian humanitarian assistance dozens disabled have saved money for treatment.".