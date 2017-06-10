Russian military give food packages to Latakia’s disabled, offer medical assistance

LATAKIA /Syria/, June 10. /TASS/. The humanitarian convoy of the Center for Reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria has delivered to Latakia’s members of the Society of Disabled food packages and medicines, doctors received patients on the spot.

"We have brought more than 250 packages with rice, tea, flour, sugar, tinned meat for the local Society of the Disabled, doctors of the medical union provided medical assistance to 50 patients who had asked for it, and gave medicine to those who needed it," the Center’s representative Alexander Vorontsov said on Saturday.

On Friday, the Center’s officers and the Society discussed the list of people, who needed most the assistance, and thus the food distribution went smoothly and doctors could receive most patients, he said.

Head of the Society of Disabled in Latakia Shadis Suleiman thanked the military for attention and support.

"As the military actions continue in Syria, necessary medicine and prostheses mostly are used for the military of the governmental forces, and the Society has to rely on own resources and assistance from sponsors," he said. "With the Russian humanitarian assistance dozens disabled have saved money for treatment.".