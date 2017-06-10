Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian military give food packages to Latakia’s disabled, offer medical assistance

World
June 10, 8:58 UTC+3 LATAKIA

We have brought more than 250 packages with rice, tea, flour, sugar, tinned meat for the local Society of the Disabled, the Center’s for Reconciliation representative Alexander Vorontsov said

Share
1 pages in this article

LATAKIA /Syria/, June 10. /TASS/. The humanitarian convoy of the Center for Reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria has delivered to Latakia’s members of the Society of Disabled food packages and medicines, doctors received patients on the spot.

"We have brought more than 250 packages with rice, tea, flour, sugar, tinned meat for the local Society of the Disabled, doctors of the medical union provided medical assistance to 50 patients who had asked for it, and gave medicine to those who needed it," the Center’s representative Alexander Vorontsov said on Saturday.

On Friday, the Center’s officers and the Society discussed the list of people, who needed most the assistance, and thus the food distribution went smoothly and doctors could receive most patients, he said.

Head of the Society of Disabled in Latakia Shadis Suleiman thanked the military for attention and support.

"As the military actions continue in Syria, necessary medicine and prostheses mostly are used for the military of the governmental forces, and the Society has to rely on own resources and assistance from sponsors," he said. "With the Russian humanitarian assistance dozens disabled have saved money for treatment.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests cruise missile defense systems
2
US-led coalition colluding with IS instead of fighting terrorism — Defense Ministry
3
Russia to continue its focus on quality of Proton carrier rocket engines
4
First launch of Russia’s super-heavy rocket planned for 2028 — source
5
Ukraine to challenge court decision on payment of $3B to Russia before June 23
6
Qatar's foreign minister thanks Russia for offered assistance
7
Syrian government forces drive out IS militants from three big cities
TOP STORIES
Реклама