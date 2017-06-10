Ukrainian security service prohibits entry to German politician for visiting Crimea

KIEV, June 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s state security service SBU has banned an entry of Ukraine for the former State Secretary of the Defense Ministry, the incumbent member of the Christian Democratic Union, Willy Wimmer for a trip to Crimea.

The SBU said it in an answer to a query by the UNN news agency.

"As on the day of acceptance of the query, the SBU passed a decision to ban entry of the country’s territory for Willy Wimmer for a period of five years," the report said.

On April 26, a German delegation visited Crimea in the framework of a popular diplomacy project entitled ‘Truth about Crimea to the Citizens of Europe: Reality vs. Myths’.

About fifteen politicians, reporters, bloggers, and businessmen arrived in Crimea then. Willy Wimmer was on the delegation along with Andreas Maurer, a regional deputy in Osnabruck and the chairman of the left-wing caucus (Die Linke) in the city hall of Quakenbruck, and Yuri Goempel, the chairman of the ethnic-cultural autonomy of Crimean Germans.

On March 16, 2014, the authorities of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol held a referendum on the issue of reunification with Russia after an interval of 60 years. More than 80% of registered voters came to the polls and of that number, 96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol voted in favor of reunification.

On March 18, 2014, President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty on accession of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to the Russian Federation, and both houses of Russian parliament ratified it on March 21.

In spite of more than convincing results of the referendum, Kiev and its outside supporters, primarily the U.S. and the EU, refuse to recognize the results of voting.