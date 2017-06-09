Romanian President calls for combining dialogues with Russia, containment

Belgian court orders to release Russia’s assets seized under Yukos claimWorld June 09, 20:30
WADA ditches probes in doping-abuse allegations against Russian fencersSport June 09, 19:46
Sanctions on Ukraine, Russia for breaching Eurovision rules may be considered next weekWorld June 09, 18:46
Syrian government forces drive out IS militants from three big citiesMilitary & Defense June 09, 18:38
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince HarrySociety & Culture June 09, 18:25
Spanish government to block referendum on Catalonia’s independenceWorld June 09, 18:15
Situation in Syria improves after signing deal on de-escalation zones — General StaffMilitary & Defense June 09, 17:42
US-led coalition colluding with IS instead of fighting terrorism — Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense June 09, 17:23
Arctic rescuers help out boats, tankers and want radio back at seaBusiness & Economy June 09, 17:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. European countries need to maintain dialogue with Russia along with abiding by the NATO strategy, which implies active containment, Romanian President Iohannis Klaus said on Friday at a news conference, which he addressed together with U.S. President Donald Trump.
He voiced his conviction the combination of dialogue and containment would lead up to the solutions that would satisfy all the sides.
Iohannis’s visited to the U.S. embraced a period from June 4 through to June 9. On Friday, he had talks with Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Iohannis became the third European head of state who Trump received in the Oval Office. The previous two top-level visitors were Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.