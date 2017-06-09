Romanian President calls for combining dialogues with Russia, containment

WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. European countries need to maintain dialogue with Russia along with abiding by the NATO strategy, which implies active containment, Romanian President Iohannis Klaus said on Friday at a news conference, which he addressed together with U.S. President Donald Trump.

He voiced his conviction the combination of dialogue and containment would lead up to the solutions that would satisfy all the sides.

Iohannis’s visited to the U.S. embraced a period from June 4 through to June 9. On Friday, he had talks with Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Iohannis became the third European head of state who Trump received in the Oval Office. The previous two top-level visitors were Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.