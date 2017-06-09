UN chief calls for implementation of Paris climate agreement in Astana - spokesman

Belgian court orders to release Russia’s assets seized under Yukos claimWorld June 09, 20:30
WADA ditches probes in doping-abuse allegations against Russian fencersSport June 09, 19:46
Sanctions on Ukraine, Russia for breaching Eurovision rules may be considered next weekWorld June 09, 18:46
Syrian government forces drive out IS militants from three big citiesMilitary & Defense June 09, 18:38
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince HarrySociety & Culture June 09, 18:25
Spanish government to block referendum on Catalonia’s independenceWorld June 09, 18:15
Situation in Syria improves after signing deal on de-escalation zones — General StaffMilitary & Defense June 09, 17:42
US-led coalition colluding with IS instead of fighting terrorism — Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense June 09, 17:23
Arctic rescuers help out boats, tankers and want radio back at seaBusiness & Economy June 09, 17:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UNITED NATIONS, June 9. /TASS/. Relations between the United Nations and member-countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are based on a solid foundation, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told a press briefing at the UN headquarters following the UN chief's visit to Kazakhstan.
Dujarric noted that the UN Secretary-General had addressed the participants in the meeting of the SCO heads of state in Astana.
"He highlighted the solid foundation of the group's cooperation with the United Nations and made a special plea for additional leadership and commitment in the efforts to implement the Paris climate change agreement," he said.
Guterres emphasized that creating conditions for sustainable development "is the best form of prevention of conflicts and violent extremism." He pointed to the need to pay special attention to unemployment, efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and uphold the rule of law.