Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomats expelled from Moldova excluded from peacekeeping commission

World
June 09, 21:55 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Representatives of the Russian delegation were excluded due to the completion of their mission

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian diplomats expelled from Moldova have been excluded from the Joint Control Commission (JCC) overseeing the peacekeeping operation in Transnistria, which consists of representatives of Chisinau, Tiraspol and Moscow, the Moldovan government’s Bureau of Reintegration reported on Friday.

"The defense attache at the Russian embassy, Colonel Igor Dovbnya, his deputy, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Grudin, and Major Dmitry Raevsky have been excluded from the JCC. Representatives of the Russian delegation were excluded due to the completion of their mission," the report said. At the suggestion of Russia’s representatives, Pyotr Urzhumov, a senior adviser at the Russian Embassy, was confirmed as a JCC member.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Spokeswoman assumes Moldova expelled Russian diplomats for domestic political reasons

Representative of the Transnistrian delegation to the JCC, Vasily Vakarchuk, told reporters that the incident had effectively blocked the commission’s work. In his view, "this is another step towards undermining the existing format of the peacekeeping operation."

Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the Transnistrian conflict zone under the Agreement on the Principles for the Peaceful Settlement of the Armed Conflict of the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova signed on July 21, 1992. They are currently located in the security zone separating the parties to the conflict along with the blue helmets from Moldova and Transnistria.

On May 29, Moldova’s authorities declared five Russian diplomats persona non grata. They have already left that country. The Russian Foreign Ministry came up with a tit-for-tat move declaring five employees of the Moldovan diplomatic mission in Moscow persona non grata.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
India and Pakistan join SCO
2
Belgian court orders to release Russia’s assets seized under Yukos claim
3
US-led coalition colluding with IS instead of fighting terrorism — Defense Ministry
4
Russia tests cruise missile defense systems
5
Sanctions on Ukraine, Russia for breaching Eurovision rules may be considered next week
6
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
7
Syrian government forces drive out IS militants from three big cities
TOP STORIES
Реклама