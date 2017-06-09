Mass killer Breivik legally changes his name

OSLO, June 9./TASS/. Terrorist Anders Behring Breivik who is responsible for the massacre of July 22, 2011, has officially changed his name. As the Verdens Gang newspaper reported, now he is registered as Fjotolf Hansen in the population register.

The inmate's lawyer, Oeystein Storrvik, confirmed that the terrorist had changed his name, but he did not know when or why he had done it.

The Supreme Court of Norway on Thursday rejected an appeal by Breivik, who demanded to recognize the violation of his rights in prison. After that, Storrvik said his client did not agree upon the decision of the Norway’s top court and would apply to the European Court of Human Rights.

On July 22, 2011, the right-wing extremist set off a car bomb outside the government headquarters in Oslo, killing eight people and wounding dozens. He then drove to Utoya, where he opened fire on the annual summer camp of the Labor Party's youth wing, the politics of which Breivik considered as the root cause of many Norway’s problems. Sixty-nine people were killed there, most of them teenagers, and 66 wounded.

The terrorist is serving a 21-year sentence now. It was the harshest sentence available under the Norwegian law at the time he committed the terrorist acts. It is a life sentence for the terrorist, as it can be extended for as long as he’s considered a menace to society.