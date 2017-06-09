Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sanctions on Ukraine, Russia for breaching Eurovision rules may be considered next week

World
June 09, 18:46 UTC+3 GENEVA

Russian contestant Yulia Samoilova could not participate in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest as she had been banned from entering Ukraine

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

GENEVA, June 9. /TASS/. Next week, the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) Reference Group may consider imposing sanctions on Ukraine and Russia for breaching contest rules, Senior Communications officer of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) Dave Goodman told TASS on Friday.

When asked if sanctions were included in the ESC meeting’s agenda, Goodman said that "the ESC Reference Group meets next week to discuss this year’s Eurovision Song Contest."

Read also

Putin says he has no regrets about Russia’s decision not to take part in Eurovision

Poll shows most Russians support cancellation of Eurovision broadcast

Kremlin: Eurovision organizers ‘failed to fulfill their own rules’

Russian contestant hopeful to take part in Eurovision Song Contest in future

Eurovision broadcaster condemns Ukraine's travel ban on Russian contestant

Russia’s Channel One cancels broadcast of 2017 Eurovision Song Contest

Poroshenko defends Kiev’s ban against Russian Eurovision contestant

"As is normal procedure, if it is found that any broadcaster has breached Contest rules, it will be discussed by the Contest’s steering committee, the ESC Reference Group, where a decision will be made if further steps need to be taken," he added.

The 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, involving 42 countries, took place in Ukraine’s capital of Kiev on May 9-13. However, Russian contestant Yulia Samoilova could not participate as the Ukrainian Security Council (SBU) had issued a three-year travel ban against her, citing her performance in Crimea on June 27, 2015. Following the ban, Russia’s Channel One cancelled the broadcast of the contest.

On May 4, Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group Chairman Frank-Dieter Freiling said that sanctions could be introduced against Ukraine and Russia for breaching contest rules. According to him, Kiev should have ensured the participation of all the entrants but violated this obligation by banning Samoilova to enter Ukraine, while the Russian delegation failed to attend various compulsory meetings held early in the year.

According to the reference group’s chairman, some measures will definitely be taken but it is yet to be decided whether it will be a fine or a three-year participation ban.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US-led coalition colluding with IS instead of fighting terrorism — Defense Ministry
2
Syrian government forces drive out IS militants from three big cities
3
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
4
Press review: China pipeline talks on thin ice and keys to ending diplomatic property spat
5
Russia’s Defense Ministry wants new Mi-38 helicopters produced for Arctic operation
6
Russian ground forces receive brigade set of Iskander tactical missile system
7
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal
TOP STORIES
Реклама