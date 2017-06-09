Back to Main page
UK Labor leader Corbyn retains his parliamentary seat

World
June 09, 5:51 UTC+3 LONDON

This is the ninth electoral victory for Corbyn, who has held the seat for 34 years

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

© AP Photo/Frank Augstein

LONDON, June 9. /TASS/. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn secured his parliamentary seat by a big margin as results of Thursday’s snap elections to the UK parliament are being announced on Friday.

According to official results, Corbyn received more than 40,000 votes in favor in the Islington North constituency, with a lead of some 30,000 votes over his closest rival.

This is the ninth electoral victory for Corbyn, who has held the seat for 34 years.

"And I’m very, very proud of the campaign that my party has run, our manifesto, for the many, not the few," he said. "And I’m very proud of the results that are coming in all over the country tonight of people voting for hope for the future, and turning their backs on austerity.''

"The prime minister called the election because she wanted a mandate. Well the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence. I would have thought that is enough for her to go actually," Corbyn said.

Currently, results from more than a half of 650 constituencies have been announced. The Labor party won in 159 of them, while the Conservative have 142 seats so far.

The exit poll by the country’s three major broadcasters, projects Prime Minister Theresa May’s conservative party to get 314 places in the 650-seat parliament, which is 16 mandates less than in the previous parliament. The Labour party will get 266 seats, while 14 will go to Liberal Democrats, 34 - to the Scottish National Party and 22 to other political forces.

However, BBC warned that the final result may differ drastically from the outcome of the exit polls. "There are 76 seats that our predictions show as being too close to call," the broadcaster said.

