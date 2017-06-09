Back to Main page
Water supplies cut to Kiev-controlled settlements due to government’s troops shelling

World
June 09, 4:00 UTC+3 DONETSK

"The vast majority of citizens, who were affected by the water supply cuts, reside on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government," a DPR negotiator said

DONETSK, June 9. /TASS/. Water supplies to Kiev-controlled settlements in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass were cut after the government troops shelled a water supply facility near the village of Yasinovataya, a negotiator of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said.

"The vast majority of citizens, who were affected by the water supply cuts, reside on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government," said Denis Pushilin, the head of the DPR delegation to the reconciliation talks in Minsk.

"Although our citizens faced no major disruptions due to a timely effort by our utility services, residents of about 40 settlements on the opposite side of the contact line will be a lot less lucky," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

A pumping station of the Southern Donbass water supply line, located near the so-called grey zone, announced that it was forced to halt operations after at least eight shells launched by the Kiev government’s troops landed on its premises. Water supplies were cut to major eastern Ukrainian cities and towns controlled by the pro-Kiev forces, including Mariupol, Volnovakha, Krasnoarmeisk, Selidovo, Dimitrov, Rodinskoye.

"We hope that the global community will pay close attention to this situation and put pressure on the Ukrainian government in order to resume operations at the water supply facilities as soon as possible," Pushilin added.

