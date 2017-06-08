Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Introducing visas for Russia to cost Ukraine $75 million - president’s representative

World
June 08, 23:46 UTC+3 KIEV

"This measure is inexpedient at the present moment," the parliamentarian said. She believes the introduction of visa requirements "will bring more problems than advantages"

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, June 8. /TASS/. The introduction of visa requirements for Russia will cost Ukraine between 1.5 billion and two billion hryvnias ($57.5-75 million), Ukrainian president’s representative in the parliament, Irina Lutsenko, said on Thursday.

"This measure is inexpedient at the present moment," the parliamentarian said. She believes the introduction of visa requirements "will bring more problems than advantages".

"I don’t understand why this must be done today. We have a lot of challenges and needs to channel this money into," Lutsenko added.

The parliamentary faction of People’s Front, led by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, voiced the proposal to introduce visas for Russians late in May. After that, Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Omelyan backed the initiative.

If Kiev introduces visas for Russians, Moscow will respond with proportionate measures to introduce visas for Ukrainian citizens, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov recalled that a large number of Ukrainian migrants, about 2-3 million, were currently in Russia.

He believes that ordinary Ukrainians "should not stay quiet, but say aloud they are Ukrainian citizens who have their own interests.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev
2
Russia and China plan to launch first high-speed freight train in 2019
3
All arrested in connection with London Bridge terror attack released without charge
4
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal
5
Cutting-edge icebreaker to join Russian Navy by yearend
6
US policies unchanged now matter who is in power — Putin
7
Lavrov is no longer chain-smoker, says spokeswoman
TOP STORIES
Реклама