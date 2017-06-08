Introducing visas for Russia to cost Ukraine $75 million - president’s representative

KIEV, June 8. /TASS/. The introduction of visa requirements for Russia will cost Ukraine between 1.5 billion and two billion hryvnias ($57.5-75 million), Ukrainian president’s representative in the parliament, Irina Lutsenko, said on Thursday.

"This measure is inexpedient at the present moment," the parliamentarian said. She believes the introduction of visa requirements "will bring more problems than advantages".

"I don’t understand why this must be done today. We have a lot of challenges and needs to channel this money into," Lutsenko added.

The parliamentary faction of People’s Front, led by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, voiced the proposal to introduce visas for Russians late in May. After that, Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Omelyan backed the initiative.

If Kiev introduces visas for Russians, Moscow will respond with proportionate measures to introduce visas for Ukrainian citizens, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov recalled that a large number of Ukrainian migrants, about 2-3 million, were currently in Russia.

He believes that ordinary Ukrainians "should not stay quiet, but say aloud they are Ukrainian citizens who have their own interests.".