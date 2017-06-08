Abkhazia hands over to Russia five Tajiks having Islamic State connections

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Abkhazia’s state security service has detained five Tajik citizens for complicity in the activities of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) and handed them over to the Russian authorities.

"On June 8, in the course of anti-terrorist search and detective operations Abkhazia’s state security service operatives and their Russian counterparts detained five Tajik citizens involved in the activity of the terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in many countries)," the security service’s statement runs.