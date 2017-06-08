Blast hits US embassy in Kiev

BRICS media forum opens in BeijingWorld June 08, 9:04
Blast hits US embassy in KievWorld June 08, 8:47
Russian top diplomat and UN envoy to discuss situation in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 08, 8:35
Proton-M launch vehicle puts US satellite into orbitScience & Space June 08, 8:23
North Korea test-fires several antiship missilesWorld June 08, 3:57
Russia, Saudi Arabia may invest billions of dollars into joint oil projectsBusiness & Economy June 07, 20:36
Moscow pianist Nikita Mndoyants to debut on the Carnegie Hall stage in New YorkSociety & Culture June 07, 19:52
Putin and team looking forward to Oliver Stone’s documentary premiereRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 18:01
World demand for medium-haul airliners to reach 15,000 planes in next 20 yearsBusiness & Economy June 07, 17:44
KIEV, June 8. /TASS/. A blast has struck the premises of the United States embassy in the Ukrainian capital, a spokesperson for Kiev’s police, Oksana Blischik, said on Thursday.
"The explosion on the territory of the US embassy in Kiev is treated as an act of terrorism," Blischik wrote on her Facebook page. No injuries have been reported, she added.
The police press service said the blast on the territory of the embassy, located in central Kiev’s Shevchenkovsky district, was reported at 00.05. "Investigators found that an unknown person threw an unidentified explosive device on the territory of the diplomatic mission," police said. Investigators are working on the scene.
#Ukraine's authorities treat the #IED explosion on the grounds of #US #embassy in #Kiev as #terrorism act:https://t.co/xBYG68Usdg pic.twitter.com/0sAoaRXB7g— Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) 8 June 2017