Blast hits US embassy in Kiev

World
June 08, 8:47 UTC+3 KIEV

A spokesperson for Kiev’s police says the explosion is treated as an act of terrorism

Еhe United States embassy in Kiev

Еhe United States embassy in Kiev

© EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO, archive

KIEV, June 8. /TASS/.  A blast has struck the premises of the United States embassy in the Ukrainian capital, a spokesperson for Kiev’s police, Oksana Blischik, said on Thursday.

"The explosion on the territory of the US embassy in Kiev is treated as an act of terrorism," Blischik wrote on her Facebook page. No injuries have been reported, she added.

The police press service said the blast on the territory of the embassy, located in central Kiev’s Shevchenkovsky district, was reported at 00.05. "Investigators found that an unknown person threw an unidentified explosive device on the territory of the diplomatic mission," police said. Investigators are working on the scene.

