Switzerland urges Ukraine to decentralize power and initiate fight against corruption

World
June 07, 20:07 UTC+3 GENEVA

The Swiss diplomat stressed particularly that contacts between the country’s mainland and self-proclaimed regions should be encouraged

GENEVA, June 7. /TASS/. Swiss Federal Councilor Didier Burkhalter called on Kiev to take steps towards the decentralization of power in Ukraine, to up democratization efforts as well as to enhance the fighting against corruption, according to Wednesday’s statement from the main diplomatic office of Switzerland.

European auditors say Ukraine still perceived as Europe’s most corrupted state

The statement cited Burkhalter as saying, that although a host of important reformations had been already implemented, Ukraine still had to brace itself for stepping up efforts in the direction of democracy, power decentralization and eradication of existing corruption incidents.

Switzerland’s diplomatic body state that during Burkhalter’s visit to Ukraine on June 6-7, the Swiss diplomat stressed particularly that contacts between the country’s mainland and self-proclaimed regions should be encouraged.

Burkhalter said that Switzerland was waiting for the developments in the political sphere of Ukraine and such progress should lead to peace in the region.

The Ukrainian city of Mariupol was the first venue for Burkhalter’s visit to Ukraine on Tuesday, and today he traveled to the country’s capital of Kiev, where he met for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Pavel Klimkin.

