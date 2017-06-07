Back to Main page
Mi-2 helicopter crashes in southern Russia

World
June 07, 11:25 UTC+3

The pilot was injured, a source in local emergencies services says

Mi-2 helicopter

Mi-2 helicopter

© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

 

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. A Mi-2 helicopter crashed in southern Russia’s Stavropol region on Wednesday after hitting power lines.

According to preliminary data, the pilot was injured, a source in local emergencies services said. "Doctors are examining him," the source said.

A spokesperson for the regional department of the emergencies ministry confirmed that the injuries are moderately severe.

The helicopter, which crashed during agricultural works some 3 kilometers to the south of the Kursavka village, in the Andropovsky district, did not catch fire, the source said. No damage on the ground has been reported.

 

