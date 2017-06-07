More files on Kiev's war crimes in East Ukraine submitted to International Criminal Court

DONETSK, June 6. /TASS/. Another portion of files on war crimes committed by the Kiev government troops in the self-proclaimed eastern Ukrainian Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been submitted to The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC), the Donetsk News Agency reported on Tuesday.

"The public commission has submitted to an IOC prosecutor another package of documents on war crimes committed by the Ukrainian authorities in Donbass against nine children and 16 adults," the agency quoted Yelena Shishkina, a member of the public commission on the issue, as saying.

The public commission tasked with documenting the Kiev government’s war crimes was established in mid-2015 and comprises experts in various fields, including in law and forensic science.

The commission has already submitted information about more than 200 victims of military crimes in eastern Ukraine to the ICC, an international tribunal that deals with cases of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.