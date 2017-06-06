US-led coalition delivers air strike at government forces in south Syria

WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. The Air Force of the U.S.-led antiterrorist coalition in Syria on Tuesday delivered a strike at the pro-government forces in a zone of de-escalation in the South of Syria, the staff of the Inherent Resolve operation said in a statement.

It claimed the government forces' tanks, artillery, air defense systems, and about 60 soldiers had entered an authorized de-escalation zone. Their entry allegedly posed risks to the forces of the coalition and its 'partners' located on Al-Tanf base.

The statement said the coalition had issued several warnings through conflict prevention channels and then destroyed two artillery pieces and damaged a tank.

The staff of the operation reaffirmed the absence of plans to fight with the Syrian government troops or with the government of President Bashar Assad but said the coalition was prepared to defend itself if the forces loyal to Damascus refused to pull out of the de-escalation zone.