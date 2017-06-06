Slovak diplomat praises Russia’s role in solving global problems

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. Slovakia realizes that global problems cannot be solved without the participation of Russia, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said on Tuesday after talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We understand perfectly well Russia’s role and weight in international relations, we know fully well that some global problems that we are facing today cannot be solved without Russia," the senior diplomat said.

"That is why, it is necessary to exchange opinions. We, the diplomats, must always maintain a dialogue, this is our paramount task," he added.

Miroslav Lajcak also stressed that Slovakia is interested in constructive, pragmatic relations with Russia. "Our counties regularly conduct a dialog at the summit, parliamentary, ministerial and expert levels. We will keep it up in the future," the minister noted.

Besides, the minister pointed to the countries’ potentials in the energy sector, in trade, investment, tourism, as well as education and culture. "We have some major projects in the trade and economic sphere," he said. "We saw a certain decline in trade, but this year the figures and amounts are growing once again," the minister stressed.

The diplomat said talks had also focused on the activity of the United Nations. "Last week I was elected president of the next, 72th session of the UN General Assembly, so we discussed in detail all aspects of activity of this organization," he said.

"For me, this conversation comes as preparation for my new position, and Russia’s views on issues on the UN agenda are very important for me," Lajcak said.