Serbia-Russia relations progress to strategic partnership level, says Foreign Ministry

BELGRADE, June 5. /TASS/. Friendly relations of Serbia and the Russian Federation have achieved the level of strategic partnership, says a statement of the Serbian Foreign Ministry following a meeting of acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic with Russian State Duma lower house’s Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.
"In a cordial and sincere conversation, the interlocutors assessed that friendly relations of Serbia and Russia have progressed to the level of strategic partnership, and expressed readiness for further strengthening all kinds of cooperation," the ministry said.
"On the basis of excellent political relations, it is real to expect that economic and cultural relations, as well as common projects in different spheres, will intensify further. Comprehensive and deep cooperation of the two parliaments in different sectors, especially in economy and investment, can help this," the ministry went on.
Ivica Dacic said the visit of a Duma delegation led by Volodin comes as "one more confirmation to the readiness of the two countries to continue a political dialogue at the high and highest levels", the press service of the Foreign Ministry said.
The Duma delegation led by the speaker visited Belgrade. It was Volodin’s first visit to Europe as the Duma speaker.
Earlier in the day, he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Maja Gojkovic. The Russian parliamentarians also took part in a second session of the commission for cooperation between the State Duma and the Serbian parliament.