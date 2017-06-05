Russian observers say situation in Syrian de-escalation zones stable

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The situation in Syria’s de-escalation zones is assessed as stable, but ceasefire violations are still registered, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a bulletin on Monday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 8 cases of firing in the provinces of Damascus (6), and Hama (2)," the ministry said in a bulletin.

The Turkish observers registered seven cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Daraa (3), Damascus (1), and Homs (3). Most sporadic firing occurred in the areas controlled by the al-Nusra Front and the Islamic State (both terror organizations that are outlawed in Russia).

The Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides carried out three humanitarian efforts in the city of Aleppo, delivering 3.6 tonnes of drinking water to the citizens. Aircraft of the Abakan Air airline delivered 21 tonnes of foodstuffs to the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms.

Over the past 24 hours, five ceasefire agreements have been signed with representatives of Hamdaniah, Tamanah, and Fbu Dali in the Idlib province, Rasm al-Shuli in theal-Quneitrta province, and al-Agdaf in the Damascus province.

A total of 1,547 settlements have joined the reconciliation agreements.