Putin offers condolences to UK over terrorist attack in London

World
June 04, 11:34 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin will send a telegram to Prime Minister Theresa May, offering condolences, the president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to the people of the United Kingdom over the terrorist attack in London, the president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Vladimir Putin offers deep condolences to the British and condemns the terrorist attack, committed hours earlier in London," Peskov said. "The president will send a telegram to Prime Minister Theresa May, offering condolences."

At night to Sunday, three men rushed into pedestrians at the London Bridge. After that, they drove to the Borough Market, where they got from the car and stabbed the people around.

Latest reports say six died and 48 were injured. The police killed the attackers.

Countries
United Kingdom
Persons
Vladimir Putin
