Six people died in terrorist acts in London - police

LONDON, June 4. /TASS/. Six people are victims of terrorist attacks in London on Saturday, Assistant Commissioner of Metropolitan Police Mark Rowley said on Sunday.

"At this stage, we believe that six people have died in addition to the three attackers shot dead by police. And at least 20 casualties have been taken to six hospitals across London," Rowley said.

The police started receiving reports that a vehicle had struck pedestrians on London Bridge at about 22:08 pm London time (about midnight of Moscow time), the official said. "The vehicle continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market. The suspects then left the vehicle and a number of people were stabbed," he added.

"The suspects had been confronted and shot by the police within eight minutes of the first call," Rowley said. "The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes," he added.