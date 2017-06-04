Six people died in terrorist acts in London - police

Six people died in terrorist acts in London - policeWorld June 04, 6:59
Casualties present as result of London Bridge incident - BBC citing policeWorld June 04, 1:55
Syria has neither chemical weapons nor facilities to make them - al-AssadWorld June 03, 23:20
Putin asked Bill Clinton to consider option Russia might join NATORussian Politics & Diplomacy June 03, 19:06
Russia’s economic policy no longer depends on oil prices - Economic Development MinisterBusiness & Economy June 03, 17:58
More than 380 agreements were signed at SPIEF-2017 for 2 trillion rubles ($35.32 bln)Business & Economy June 03, 16:11
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC dealBusiness & Economy June 03, 15:18
Russian submarines to be equipped with Kalibr missiles by 2025Military & Defense June 03, 14:52
Avtovaz plans to deliver cars to China in 2017Business & Economy June 03, 14:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LONDON, June 4. /TASS/. Six people are victims of terrorist attacks in London on Saturday, Assistant Commissioner of Metropolitan Police Mark Rowley said on Sunday.
"At this stage, we believe that six people have died in addition to the three attackers shot dead by police. And at least 20 casualties have been taken to six hospitals across London," Rowley said.
The police started receiving reports that a vehicle had struck pedestrians on London Bridge at about 22:08 pm London time (about midnight of Moscow time), the official said. "The vehicle continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market. The suspects then left the vehicle and a number of people were stabbed," he added.
"The suspects had been confronted and shot by the police within eight minutes of the first call," Rowley said. "The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes," he added.