Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Incidents on London Bridge, Borough Market declared as terrorist incidents - Police

World
June 04, 3:43 UTC+3

The third incident at Vauxhall is a stabbing and is not related to two other incidents, the police said

Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, June 4. /TASS/. Incidents occurred on the London Bridge and the Borough Market in London’s downtown were declared to be terrorist incidents, London’s police tweeted on Sunday.

"Incidents at London Bridge & Borough Market were declared as terrorist incidents,” the Metropolitan Police said.

The third incident at Vauxhall is a stabbing and is not related to two other incidents, the police said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
9
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s economic policy no longer depends on oil prices - Economic Development Minister
2
Moscow seeks US explanations for sanctioning Russians over North Korea
3
More than 380 agreements were signed at SPIEF-2017 for 2 trillion rubles ($35.32 bln)
4
Casualties present as result of London Bridge incident - BBC citing police
5
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
6
Putin says global economy faces systemic challenges, no time for quarrels
7
Russia’s Antey nuclear submarines to be rearmed with Kalibr missile systems
TOP STORIES
Реклама