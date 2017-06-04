Incidents on London Bridge, Borough Market declared as terrorist incidents - Police

Casualties present as result of London Bridge incident - BBC citing policeWorld June 04, 1:55
LONDON, June 4. /TASS/. Incidents occurred on the London Bridge and the Borough Market in London’s downtown were declared to be terrorist incidents, London’s police tweeted on Sunday.
"Incidents at London Bridge & Borough Market were declared as terrorist incidents,” the Metropolitan Police said.
The third incident at Vauxhall is a stabbing and is not related to two other incidents, the police said.