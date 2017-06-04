Russian embassy in London recommends avoiding emergency area in UK capital

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in London recommends staying away from the London Bridge area where an incident occurred on Saturday.

"An emergency occurred on the London Bridge - a minivan ploughed into pedestrians; the area is closed by police. We recommend keeping an eye on police information and avoid the emergency area," the embassy said, indicating its emergency phone number.

Sky News TV Channel reported earlier that an automobile hit pedestrians on the London Bridge. An attack with use of cold weapons might also occur there.