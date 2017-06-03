Rally against terror held outside Ukraine’s embassy in Sofia

Putin asked Bill Clinton to consider option Russia might join NATORussian Politics & Diplomacy June 03, 19:06
Russia’s economic policy no longer depends on oil prices - Economic Development MinisterBusiness & Economy June 03, 17:58
More than 380 agreements were signed at SPIEF-2017 for 2 trillion rubles ($35.32 bln)Business & Economy June 03, 16:11
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC dealBusiness & Economy June 03, 15:18
Russian submarines to be equipped with Kalibr missiles by 2025Military & Defense June 03, 14:52
Avtovaz plans to deliver cars to China in 2017Business & Economy June 03, 14:47
Putin expects new big projects with foreign participation in ArcticBusiness & Economy June 03, 14:39
Gazprom and Shell sign two agreements on Baltic LNGBusiness & Economy June 03, 14:34
Moscow seeks US explanations for sanctioning Russians over North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 03, 7:28
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOFIA, June 3. /TASS/. A rally against terror took place outside Ukraine’s Embassy in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on Saturday, the country’s news agency BGNES said on Saturday.
Dozens of protesters put their signatures under a letter appealing "to stop terror in Ukraine."
"We have come to the Ukrainian embassy to express our support to Bulgarian nationals staying in Ukraine who suffer brutal repression and persecution from the Kiev regime," said the spokesperson of Bulgaria for Peace national movement, Asya Ivanova.
In the Ukrainian city of Belgorod-Dniester, Ukrainian nationalists assaulted and splash green paint on the Bulgarian community’s representative and the town council’s deputy, Vasily Kashti, she said. To show their solidarity, the protesters put green paint on their faces.
The letter urges the Ukrainian authorities "to undertake every legal measure against violence and extremism that make all the Ukrainian people suffer.".