Rally against terror held outside Ukraine’s embassy in Sofia

SOFIA, June 3. /TASS/. A rally against terror took place outside Ukraine’s Embassy in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on Saturday, the country’s news agency BGNES said on Saturday.

Dozens of protesters put their signatures under a letter appealing "to stop terror in Ukraine."

"We have come to the Ukrainian embassy to express our support to Bulgarian nationals staying in Ukraine who suffer brutal repression and persecution from the Kiev regime," said the spokesperson of Bulgaria for Peace national movement, Asya Ivanova.

In the Ukrainian city of Belgorod-Dniester, Ukrainian nationalists assaulted and splash green paint on the Bulgarian community’s representative and the town council’s deputy, Vasily Kashti, she said. To show their solidarity, the protesters put green paint on their faces.

The letter urges the Ukrainian authorities "to undertake every legal measure against violence and extremism that make all the Ukrainian people suffer.".