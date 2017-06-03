Back to Main page
Montenegrin opposition urges to lift sanctions against Russia

World
June 03, 16:37 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Democratic Front has adopted a decision that alliance’s deputies in local parliaments will come forward with an initiative to approve a declaration on lifting sanctions, the statement said

BELGRADE, June 3. /TASS/. Montenegro’s opposition political alliance Democratic Front has urged to lift sanctions against Russia, says a statement adopted at a meeting of the party’s presidium on Saturday.

"The Democratic Front presidium has adopted a decision that the political alliance’s deputies in local parliaments will come forward with an initiative to approve a declaration on lifting sanctions against Russia," the party’s statement said.

