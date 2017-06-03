Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman suggests creating global anti-hoax mechanism

Moscow seeks US explanations for sanctioning Russians over North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 03, 7:28
Russian Defense Ministry to get 14 Ka-52 attack helicopters this year — deputy ministerMilitary & Defense June 03, 7:23
Eurasian Economic Union, India to start negotiations on free trade zoneBusiness & Economy June 03, 5:11
Vostochny space center to get launch pad for super-heavy rocket before 2030Science & Space June 03, 3:58
US hackers could be behind US presidential campaign leaks — PutinWorld June 03, 2:14
WRAP: Second day of St. Petersburg forum addresses Russian-US ties, hoax news issueBusiness & Economy June 03, 1:42
UN Security Council expands sanctions on North KoreaWorld June 03, 1:17
TASS chief calls for joint effort against hoax newsSociety & Culture June 02, 23:48
Russia to cut contribution to Council of Europe by third donated to PACERussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 23:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested setting up an international mechanism to counteract false information disseminated by the media.
"I think that a mechanism of protection against hoax information must be created," she said at a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, headlined "Hoax vs. Truth: challenges of the modern information world."
"We are trying to somehow spur a discussion regarding the creation of a certain global mechanism, an instrument that would counteract the spread of false information," she went on.
She added that the issue was raised within the framework of the UN General Assembly’s information committee in April, but it met fierce opposition from the United States.
The diplomat said that a mechanism of this kind should be developed with the assistance of professional journalists, including news agencies with global outreach from Russia, Asia, Middle East and other regions.
The chief of Germany’s DPA news agency said the initiative may lead to censorship and the creation of "a Ministry of Truth," a nod to George Orwell's futuristic fiction dystopia novel Nineteen Eighty-Four.
"Nothing of this kind was proposed," she said. "I’ve never heard of proposals to create a state-run mechanism."
She said the proposal is aimed at establishing an "information analogue of the United Nations," where "solely members of the professional community will have the authority to speak of disinformation tendencies that emerge within this or that subject" and "will be involved in fact-checking."
"Surely, state mechanisms must not be allowed to dominate the professional community," she said. "We may refute fals information, but we never impose our point of view on information agencies or other media.".