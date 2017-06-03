Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman suggests creating global anti-hoax mechanism

World
June 03, 7:19 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

"We are trying to somehow spur a discussion regarding the creation of a certain global mechanism, an instrument that would counteract the spread of false information," Maria Zakharova said

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested setting up an international mechanism to counteract false information disseminated by the media.

Read also
TASS Director General Sergey Mikhaylov

TASS chief calls for joint effort against hoax news

"I think that a mechanism of protection against hoax information must be created," she said at a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, headlined "Hoax vs. Truth: challenges of the modern information world."

"We are trying to somehow spur a discussion regarding the creation of a certain global mechanism, an instrument that would counteract the spread of false information," she went on.

She added that the issue was raised within the framework of the UN General Assembly’s information committee in April, but it met fierce opposition from the United States.

The diplomat said that a mechanism of this kind should be developed with the assistance of professional journalists, including news agencies with global outreach from Russia, Asia, Middle East and other regions.

The chief of Germany’s DPA news agency said the initiative may lead to censorship and the creation of "a Ministry of Truth," a nod to George Orwell's futuristic fiction dystopia novel Nineteen Eighty-Four.

"Nothing of this kind was proposed," she said. "I’ve never heard of proposals to create a state-run mechanism."

She said the proposal is aimed at establishing an "information analogue of the United Nations," where "solely members of the professional community will have the authority to speak of disinformation tendencies that emerge within this or that subject" and "will be involved in fact-checking."

"Surely, state mechanisms must not be allowed to dominate the professional community," she said. "We may refute fals information, but we never impose our point of view on information agencies or other media.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
9
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Defense Ministry to get 14 Ka-52 attack helicopters this year — deputy minister
2
Moscow seeks US explanations for sanctioning Russians over North Korea
3
US hackers could be behind US presidential campaign leaks — Putin
4
Putin points to NATO's non-cooperation as undermining war on terror
5
Putin praises Russia-India military-technical cooperation
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Russia starts forming air assault battalion in Crimea
TOP STORIES
Реклама