Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

South Ossetia plans to hold referendum on joining Russia — president

World
June 02, 12:15 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG

South Ossetia, Georgia’s breakaway republic, is recognized by Moscow as an independent state

Share
1 pages in this article

South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

ST.PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. South Ossetia, Georgia’s breakaway republic recognized by Moscow as an independent state, is discussing plans with Russian colleagues on holding a referendum this year on joining Russia, South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov told TASS.

Read also
South Ossetian parliamentary speaker Anatoly Bibilov

South Ossetia’s accession to Russia is strategic goal — parliamentary speaker

"There are agreements (on holding the referendum) and we should implement them. Of course, we should talk to our Russian colleagues and then we will already take the decision," Bibilov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The preparations for the referendum won’t be lengthy, the president said.

Earlier reports said South Ossetia may hold a referendum in 2017 on whether it should become part of Russia. Citizens will decide on amending South Ossetia’s constitution. The move will enable the authorities to ask Russia’s leadership to give the greenlight on the possible accession.

Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and another breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia in late August 2008. This came in the aftermath of Georgia’s armed attack on South Ossetia in the small hours of August 8, 2008. Russia defended the civilians and its peacekeepers who had been in the region since 1992.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
9
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
Infographics
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sevastopol to become shipbuilding center meeting Black Sea Fleet needs — authorities
2
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
3
Putin points to growing global role of SCO, BRICS
4
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
5
Russia and India vow to continue joint development of cutting-edge weaponry
6
South Ossetia plans to hold referendum on joining Russia — president
7
Moscow has no plans to veto UN Security Council’s resolution on North Korea
TOP STORIES
Реклама