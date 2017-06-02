French, Italian, German leaders dismiss possibility of reviewing Paris deal

Russian animation studio and Danone sign contracts worth $8.8 mlnBusiness & Economy June 01, 21:08
BERLIN, June 2. /TASS/. The Paris agreement on climate change cannot be reviewed, the leaders of Germany, France and Italy said in a joint statement released by the German chancellor’s office late on Thursday.
"We believe that the agreement, reached in Paris in December 2015 is irreversible and we are convinced that there can be no new talks on the Paris agreement, because this instrument is of vital importance for our planet, for society and economy," the statement reads.
The Paris Climate Agreement, which replaces the Kyoto Protocol, came into force in November 2016. A total of 195 countries signed it, 147 of which have already ratified the document. The aim of the agreement is to prevent a rise in the average temperature on the planet by more than two degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial area by 2100. Scientists believe that a more significant increase in temperatures can lead to irreversible environmental effects.
Under the deal, the United States was to cut its emissions by 26-28% by 2025. However, US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday his country would withdraw from the deal, which he said placed "draconian" financial burdens on the American economy and people.
"We're getting out," he said. "And we will start to renegotiate and we'll see if there's a better deal. If we can, great. If we can't, that's fine.".