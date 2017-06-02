Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

ANSA chief says Putin’s speaking to world media at SPIEF ‘good tradition’

World
June 02, 0:08 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

"It is pleasant that this tradition continues and is gaining pace year by year," Giuseppe Cerbone said.

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meetings with heads of Russian and foreign news agencies within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum have become a good tradition gaining pace year by year, ANSA Director General Giuseppe Cerbone told TASS on Thursday.

"This is a very useful meeting, it helps to better understand the situation, assess the current developments. It is pleasant that this tradition continues and is gaining pace year by year," Giuseppe Cerbone said.

He said a wide range of issues were touched upon in a conversation with the Russian president on Thursday. Giuseppe Cerbone said the president had answered all questions with the exception of one - "about the upcoming presidential election and his plans, noting that he will announce this in due time," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is a major annual economic conference in Russia. Since 1997, heads of states, ministers, chief executives of Russian and foreign companies have been meeting to discuss economic issues facing Russia and markets of the developing countries. The Russian president has been taking part in the forum’s work from 2005.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum takes place from June 1 to June 3, 2017, in St. Petersburg. This year’s forum events are united under the slogan "In search of a new balance in global economy." TASS is the forum’s main information partner and the official photo hosting provider. In addition, TASS is the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
9
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
2
Moscow may demand compensation from US for confiscating Russian diplomatic compounds
3
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
4
Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank man
5
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
6
French, Italian, German leaders dismiss possibility of reviewing Paris deal
7
Serbia to remain Russia’s ally — top diplomat
TOP STORIES
Реклама