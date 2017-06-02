ANSA chief says Putin’s speaking to world media at SPIEF ‘good tradition’

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meetings with heads of Russian and foreign news agencies within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum have become a good tradition gaining pace year by year, ANSA Director General Giuseppe Cerbone told TASS on Thursday.

"This is a very useful meeting, it helps to better understand the situation, assess the current developments. It is pleasant that this tradition continues and is gaining pace year by year," Giuseppe Cerbone said.

He said a wide range of issues were touched upon in a conversation with the Russian president on Thursday. Giuseppe Cerbone said the president had answered all questions with the exception of one - "about the upcoming presidential election and his plans, noting that he will announce this in due time," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is a major annual economic conference in Russia. Since 1997, heads of states, ministers, chief executives of Russian and foreign companies have been meeting to discuss economic issues facing Russia and markets of the developing countries. The Russian president has been taking part in the forum’s work from 2005.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum takes place from June 1 to June 3, 2017, in St. Petersburg. This year’s forum events are united under the slogan "In search of a new balance in global economy." TASS is the forum’s main information partner and the official photo hosting provider. In addition, TASS is the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.