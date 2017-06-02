ANSA chief says Putin’s speaking to world media at SPIEF ‘good tradition’

Russian animation studio and Danone sign contracts worth $8.8 mlnBusiness & Economy June 01, 21:08
Russia and India vow to continue joint development of cutting-edge weaponryMilitary & Defense June 01, 20:57
Yandex to close offices in Kiev and OdessaBusiness & Economy June 01, 20:15
Top Russian official says Moscow ready to sell affordable weaponry to SerbiaMilitary & Defense June 01, 19:56
Russian vice-premier lauds FC Zenit’s new pick Mancini as ‘top-level coach’Sport June 01, 19:32
Putin says too early to discuss 2018 presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 19:22
Russia’s Kamaz plans to assemble up to 1,500 trucks a year in South AfricaBusiness & Economy June 01, 19:06
Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank manRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 18:52
Prosecutor highlights analysis of phone calls as key to solving Nemtsov’s murderRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 18:48
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meetings with heads of Russian and foreign news agencies within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum have become a good tradition gaining pace year by year, ANSA Director General Giuseppe Cerbone told TASS on Thursday.
"This is a very useful meeting, it helps to better understand the situation, assess the current developments. It is pleasant that this tradition continues and is gaining pace year by year," Giuseppe Cerbone said.
He said a wide range of issues were touched upon in a conversation with the Russian president on Thursday. Giuseppe Cerbone said the president had answered all questions with the exception of one - "about the upcoming presidential election and his plans, noting that he will announce this in due time," he said.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is a major annual economic conference in Russia. Since 1997, heads of states, ministers, chief executives of Russian and foreign companies have been meeting to discuss economic issues facing Russia and markets of the developing countries. The Russian president has been taking part in the forum’s work from 2005.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum takes place from June 1 to June 3, 2017, in St. Petersburg. This year’s forum events are united under the slogan "In search of a new balance in global economy." TASS is the forum’s main information partner and the official photo hosting provider. In addition, TASS is the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.